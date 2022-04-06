How to Watch Lee Westwood at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lee Westwood looks to show better in the 2022 Masters Tournament than the last time he played in this tournament in 2021 when he missed the cut.
How to Watch Lee Westwood at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +20000
Westwood's Recent Performance
- Over his last four rounds, Westwood has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.
- He has not finished any of his last four rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Westwood has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last four rounds.
- Westwood didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed Augusta National Golf Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+5
$0
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
35
-
$58,239
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+9
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
68
+11
$24,720
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
42
+3
$27,600
