How to Watch Lee Westwood at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Lee Westwood of England hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Lee Westwood looks to show better in the 2022 Masters Tournament than the last time he played in this tournament in 2021 when he missed the cut.

How to Watch Lee Westwood at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +20000

Westwood's Recent Performance

Over his last four rounds, Westwood has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

He has not finished any of his last four rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Westwood has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last four rounds.

Westwood didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed Augusta National Golf Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +5 $0 March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 35 - $58,239 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +9 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 68 +11 $24,720 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 42 +3 $27,600

