How to Watch Lee Westwood at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Lee Westwood of England hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Lee Westwood looks to show better in the 2022 Masters Tournament than the last time he played in this tournament in 2021 when he missed the cut.

How to Watch Lee Westwood at the Masters Tournament

  • Date: April 7-10, 2022
  • TV: ESPN
  • Location: Augusta, Georgia
  • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
  • Odds to Win: +20000
  Odds to Win: +20000

Westwood's Recent Performance

  • Over his last four rounds, Westwood has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.
  • He has not finished any of his last four rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Westwood has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last four rounds.
  • Westwood didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed Augusta National Golf Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

MC

+5

$0

March 23-27

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

35

-

$58,239

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

MC

+9

$0

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

68

+11

$24,720

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

42

+3

$27,600

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
6
2022

Masters First Round

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

