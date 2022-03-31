How to Watch Lee Westwood at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 4, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Lee Westwood hits his tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

At THE PLAYERS Championship, Lee Westwood struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Sawgrass. He's seeking a better outcome in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 in San Antonio, Texas.

How to Watch Lee Westwood at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +14000

Westwood's Recent Performance

Westwood has finished below par twice and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Westwood has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +9 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 68 +11 $24,720 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 42 +3 $27,600 November 11-14 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open MC +14 $0

