How to Watch Lee Westwood at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At THE PLAYERS Championship, Lee Westwood struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Sawgrass. He's seeking a better outcome in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 in San Antonio, Texas.
How to Watch Lee Westwood at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +14000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Westwood's Recent Performance
- Westwood has finished below par twice and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Westwood has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+9
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
68
+11
$24,720
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
42
+3
$27,600
November 11-14
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
MC
+14
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)