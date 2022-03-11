How to Watch Clippers at Hawks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday night in NBA action, the Clippers will travel to Atlanta to take on the Hawks.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward on Friday night with quite a few good matchups to watch. With the stretch run ahead of the playoffs underway, teams are looking to finish strong and either improve their seeding or simply get into the playoffs. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Clippers traveling to Atlanta to face off against the Hawks.

Ahead of tonight's game, the Clippers are 35-33 and are still in the playoff mix. Despite Kawhi Leonard not playing this season and Paul George missing a ton of action, Tyronn Lue and company have forged ahead and found success. Last time out, the Clippers ended up beating the Wizards by a final score of 115-109.

On the other side of the court, the Hawks are 31-34 and are fighting to get into the postseason. Atlanta is currently ranked No. 10 in the Eastern Conference, which puts them in the last play-in spot. In their last game, the Hawks ended up losing to the Bucks by a final score of 124-115.

This is a very important game for both teams. They both need to win games in order to work their way into a spot in postseason play. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

