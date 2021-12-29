How to Watch Clippers at Celtics

Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Both the rosters for the Clippers and Celtics are thin. Who will step up to the challenge?
    The Clippers are now without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for the foreseeable future. The biggest question of their season is if they can survive until the playoffs without their two brightest stars. The evidence so far has let Clippers fans want more. 

    How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Boston Celtics Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

    Live Los Angeles Clippers at Boston Celtics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    They have dropped their last two games without George who suffered a torn UCL in his right elbow. To be fair, those games were against the Nuggets and Nets who are expected to make deep playoff runs. The game against the Nuggets was very tight, as L.A. only lost by three. Their last game against the Nets was a different story, as they dominated as James Harden took over to lead shorthanded Brooklyn. 

    The test for LA doesn't get any easier, as a three-game road trip starts tonight. The first stop is against the Celtics. Boston is also coming off back-to-back losses against the Bucks and Timberwolves. Jayson Tatum didn't play against the Timberwolves because he was on health and safety protocols, and Jaylen Brown wasn't able to carry the entire load as half the team was out for that game. 

    The rumors are squared centrally on Boston trading for a third star, and Al Horford may be on the line. Seeing how they bounce back with a similar lineup will be the headline coming out of this game. 

    Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) guards Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
