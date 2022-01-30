How to Watch Clippers at Hornets

This is the second and final game of the season between the Clippers and Hornets, which takes place on Sunday.

In their first game this season, the Hornets (28-22) knocked off the Clippers (25-26) by double figures back in the first three weeks of the season. These teams are vastly different today with Paul George on the mend. Charlotte has won two games in a row while the Clippers are coming off a loss, looking to rebound and get back to .500 on the season in a tough Western Conference.

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Charlotte Hornets today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Charlotte is coming off a win over the Lakers (117-114) like most teams and are looking for a Los Angeles double-dip against the Clippers:

There is not a ton to take from a game back in early November, with an MVP candidate no longer on the court for one team.

In its last 11 games, Los Angeles has gone 6-5 and competed to keep its playoff hope alive. The team has grown around the identity of being about the sum of its parts, with Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard and the rest of the team stepping up with George out of the lineup (and Kawhi Leonard still out of the line-up).

Los Angeles has the No. 10 defense in the NBA giving up 106.8 points to opponents, grinding out games.

On the other side, Charlotte is the opposite style of team, with the No. 1 offense (115.0 points per game) and the third-worst defense in the NBA at 114.6 points to opponents.

This season, the Hornets are led by two potential first-time All-Stars in LaMelo Ball (19.4 points, 7.6 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game) and Miles Bridges (20.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game).

The duo has been fantastic all season and get up-and-down the court to wear teams out.

Los Angeles is going to need to lean hard on their defense and find a way to score with the offensive force that is Charlotte this season.

