How to Watch Clippers at Mavericks

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The rematch between the Clippers and Mavericks is already on the deck as the two rivals face off again on Saturday night.

These two played just two nights ago in arguably the best performance of Luka Doncic's young career. He's only 22 and he just put up a career-high 51 points in a 112-105 win for the Mavericks. His dominance started from the opening tip scoring 28 points in the first quarter. That was the first game that the Mavericks played after trading Kristap Porzingis to the Wizards.

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas Mavericks:

Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Live stream the Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas Mavericks game on fuboTV:

Doncic put the entire team on his shoulders and will likely have to do so for the rest of the season. The move helps them create cap space to add free agents in the offseason. In the meantime, they are still a very good team, sitting 10 games above .500 and in fifth place in the West. There is still a lot to play for this season. 

Los Angeles, on the other hand, is fighting to get back in the top eight in the West with no timetable of getting Kawhi Leonard and Paul George back. It traded Serge Ibaka to Milwaukee and Eric Bledsoe to Portland in a shake-up of its roster. The Clippers still played the Mavs tough last time out even with Doncic's onslaught so this rematch can still be a very winnable game for LA. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 9
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
