How to Watch Clippers at Nuggets

Two playoff-caliber teams from the Western Conference are facing off, as the Clippers travel to the No. 6 Nuggets on Wednesday night.

The Clippers are 22-23 this season, just under .500. They have been better at home than on the road, but their road record isn't terrible. They are 4-6 in their last 10 games, so they need a big bounce-back win.

Despite being in playoff contention, the Clippers don't have the best rankings. They rank just No. 25 in points per game at only 105.0 and No. 25 in rebounds with only 43.7 per game.

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Nuggets are the No. 6 team in the West. They are 11-8 at home, as they host Los Angeles. They are 6-4 in their last 10 games so they haven't been as dominant as fans have seen them be in the past.

Nikola Jokić, the reigning MVP, leads the team in every major stat category, including points per game (25.3), rebounds per game (13.9), assists per game (7.4), steals per game (1.3) and blocks per game (0.8).

This game matters equally to both teams competing. Denver is fighting to keep its playoff spot without having to play in the play-in game, and Los Angeles is coming for that exact spot with only the Lakers in between.

