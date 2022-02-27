How to Watch Clippers at Rockets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rockets look to avenge their loss against Los Angeles last week as they host the Clippers tonight.

The Clippers are holding down the eighth and final spot in the Western Conference playoff chase. They held it down definitively by holding off the Lakers on Friday. It was a close game most of the night in the 105-102 Clippers victory. LeBron James even got the game-tying shot off but wasn't able to secure the bucket as the Clippers held on after a strong 33-point fourth quarter. 

The Clippers can't afford to sleep at the wheel against the Rockets as the Lakers are nipping at their heels in the ninth spot and play the Pelicans at home. That last playoff spot is still very much up in the air and the Clippers could use every victory they can get until Kawhi Leonard and Paul George get back healthy.  

No matter who is playing for L.A., they should be heavy favorites against the Rockets who are looking to snap an eight-game losing streak. The last time these two played was right before the All-Star break and L.A. won 142-111 as Marcus Morris and Luke Kennard proved to be a very formidable duo in the easy victory. Houston will try to bounce back from a loss to the Magic in its last game. 

Revenge will be on the Rockets' mind at home so anything still can happen.

Regional restrictions may apply.

