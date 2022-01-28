How to Watch Clippers at Heat

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Clippers, trying to hold onto a playoff spot, travel to a Heat team trying to keep control of its conference.

The Clippers are holding onto the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference. They are just under .500 at 24-25 on the season. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

The team ranks No. 20 in field-goal percentage, so Los Angeles doesn't exactly shoot the ball well from inside the arc. However, from beyond the arc, the Clipers rank No. 9, shooting 35.7% from the three-point range. 

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Live stream the Los Angeles Clippers at Miami Heat game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Heat are sitting in the top spot in the Eastern Conference. They are holding down their lead over the Bulls who are only half a game behind them. They have been  outstanding  at home this season, compiling a 16-5 record which could spell trouble for LA.

Miami is hot as well, winning seven of its last 10 games. If you thought Los Angeles shot well from behind the arc, Miami shoots 37.6% which ranks second in the league. It also ranks No. 14 in scoring with 109 points per game.

If Miami wants to continue leading the conference, wins are going to have to be in its future, especially against teams that fall below No. 10 in its conference. Los Angeles is trying to hold onto that playoff spot so a win is a must for the Clippers too.

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Los Angeles Clippers at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 3
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
