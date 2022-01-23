How to Watch Clippers at Knicks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Clippers look to get back to .500 against a struggling Knicks team when the two teams meet on Sunday afternoon.

The Clippers (23-24) have been a mixed bag since Paul George went out with an injury, but they are keeping their heads above water and in the mix for the playoffs. This is the third game in a massive eight-game road trip, where they take on the Knicks (22-24) and look to keep the good play going out of the scrappy, shorthanded, underdog version of Los Angeles that they have to be now.

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022
Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV: MSG

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Watch Los Angeles Clippers at New York Knicks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is the first game between Los Angeles and New York this season. In their last two games during the road trip, Los Angeles has played in two games decided by a total of three points.

They lost in overtime to the Nuggets (128-130) and defeated the 76ers (102-101) to start the road trip.

Reggie Jackson has stepped up with 23.5 points and 10.5 assists (20-36 shooting) per game. He has really shown the ability to bond the offense and keep Los Angeles in the mix for the playoffs in the Western Conference. Ty Lue also has the team playing really strong defense despite missing two of the best perimeter defenders in the past 12 years at No. 10 overall with 106.4 points allowed per game.

On the other side for New York, they have fallen to the bottom of the Atlantic Division with three losses in a row, all to teams they could or even should beat.

New York has the No. 6 defense in the NBA with 104.6 points allowed per game, which should make this game a rock fight.

