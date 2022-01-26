How to Watch Clippers at Magic

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After their high-flying comeback dramatics, the Clippers travel to Orlando to take on the Magic.

Without their biggest stars in the lineup, the Clippers have become the comeback kings of the NBA. Earlier in the season, they came back from a 25-point deficit to the Nuggets before crawling back from another 24-point deficit against the 76ers this week. But it all pales in comparison to the comeback they made against the Wizards last night. 

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Orlando Magic Today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass 3

Live stream Los Angeles Clippers at Orlando Magic on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Clippers were down 35 points in that game and came back to win. What was even more miraculous is that Luke Kennard scored seven points with nine seconds left in regulation to give LA the 116-115 win. This is keeping them afloat in the Western Conference standings until Paul George and Kawhi Leonard can come back from injuries. 

Hopefully, for L.A. fans, the Clippers won't need a comeback in their matchup against the Magic. With Detroit recently finding more of a rhythm, Orlando is in last place in the East. The Magic did recently snap a four-game losing streak when they beat up on the Bulls, who were the best team in the conference. With L.A.'s recent games, fans should expect the unexpected. 

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Los Angeles Clippers at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 3
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
