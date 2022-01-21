How to Watch Clippers at 76ers

On Friday night, the 76ers will host the Clippers in Philadelphia.

In a Friday night matchup against the LA Clippers, the 76ers will be at home in Philadelphia. The Sixers are just 10-9 at home this season while the Clippers are 7-12 on the road.

Although they’re in different conferences, both of these teams have playoff aspirations this season, meaning this game will be key in final seeding.

How to Watch LA Clippers at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Sixers are 26-18, good for fifth in the tough Eastern Conference. They’ve won eight of their last ten games, seemingly starting to figure things out in the absence of Ben Simmons.

Coming off of a 50-point performance on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic, Joel Embiid is playing at a very high level. He’ll look to continue that success tonight against a depleted Clippers team.

Currently without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, LA has struggled this season. With a record of 22-24, the Clippers are in the play-in tournament picture as the ninth seed in the West.

It’s tough to win games when you’re missing both of your superstars, which is why the Clips have lost six of their last ten games. Without a star talent on the floor tonight in Philadelphia, they could certainly continue to struggle.

The Clippers and Sixers will both be interesting teams to monitor leading up to the Feb. 10 trade deadline, as there’s multiple directions they could each go.

