How to Watch Clippers at Spurs

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The season series between the Clippers and Spurs is tied and today’s winner gets the season series.

The Clippers (21-22) might be looking at a lost season with Kawhi Leonard still out and Paul George on the fence regarding being able to play again, leaving them All-Star-less against the Spurs (15-27), who are the enigma of the NBA this season. This should be a fun battle with the scrappiness of the Clippers combating the up-and-down offensive power of the Spurs.

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at San Antonio Spurs today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Watch Los Angeles Clippers at San Antonio Spurs online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Spurs' budding star Dejounte Murray went for a triple-double (24 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds) and sealed the win over the Clippers last time these teams met:

The Spurs looked like they were getting on the right track heading into Christmas (8-5 in December up until Christmas), but since then, have fallen like a lead balloon, going 2-9.

In that stretch, they have only beaten the very Pistons and the erratic Celtics.

The defense has failed them in this stretch, falling from 109.8 opponents points per game to 115.7 while the offense has mostly sustained, going from 110.7 points per game to 110.9.

The season is very nearly a wash at this point for the Spurs to make the playoffs outright, though the play-in is still a possibility.

For the Clippers, they have dropped to 7-9 without Paul George, which is admirable.

George was having an All-NBA-level season and was the heart and soul of the team, keeping them above .500 all season while healthy.

Will either or both of these teams mail it in for the year and focus on next year and the future? Or can one or both make a play for one of the final playoff seeds or the play-in tournament?

