How to Watch Clippers at Raptors

This is the first game of the season between the Clippers and the Raptors. They meet on New Year's Eve.

The Clippers (18-17) have kept their heads above water all season with All-NBA star Kawhi Leonard out for the year and after recently losing All-NBA star Paul George to injury. Their opponent, the Raptors (14-17), have had their share of injury issues and despite that, they have kept the play-in tournament within reach all season.

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Toronto Raptors today:

Game Date: Dec. 31, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Toronto Raptors online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Clippers are coming off of a strong team win over the Boston Celtics, behind Marcus Morris’ 23 points and 10 rebounds:

This is the first game of the season between the Clippers and Raptors. Last season, the Clippers won both games, but these are two different-looking teams.

Since George went down with his injury that will keep him out 3-4 weeks, the Clippers have gone 1-2 and are 4-5 overall without their do-it-all star. This season, George is having arguably a career year before he went down putting up 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Without George, the Clippers need to get the most out of Marcus Morris (23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists since George went down), Terence Mann (11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists) and Eric Bledsoe (16.7 points, 6.7 assists and 2.7 steals) on the perimeter.

For the Raptors and their athletic, swarming defense, seeing a team like the Clippers without a star or a primary play-maker has to be exciting.

The Raptors play small with Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes all able to hound playmakers all night.

It has been a rough last four games as the Raptors have gone 1-3 seeing their defense fall off a cliff giving up 122.25 points per game, which has to be music to the Clippers' ears.

Regional restrictions may apply.