How to watch Clippers at Jazz

The shorthanded Jazz face a challenge at home from a Clippers club coming off a tough loss.

The Clippers (36-36) enter Friday night's game at Utah with consecutive losses, including a controversial defeat at home on Wednesday night. The Jazz (43-26) are trying to hold off the Mavericks for homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs, but take on L.A. without All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

Game Date: March 18, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

The Clippers fell to Toronto and guard Reggie Jackson blasted official Natalie Sago for a call with 15 seconds left. Clippers guard Terence Mann was called for a foul on what appeared to be a turnover by the Raptors. The free throws helped Toronto ice a 103-100 win.

L.A. remains without superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, while recently acquired Norman Powell has been out since mid-February with a broken foot. Jackson scored 23 points for the Clippers in the loss to Toronto and Marcus Morris added 22.

Utah beat the Bulls at home on Wednesday night 125-110, but lost Mitchell to a calf injury. Sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanović is also out with a calf issue, while reserves Udoka Azubuike and Danuel House Jr. are also sidelined.

Mitchell finished with 37 points in 29 minutes before the injury against Chicago. All-Star big man Rudy Gobert went for 14 points with 20 rebounds and four blocks and reigning Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson dropped 26 points.

Utah won the first of their three games with the Clippers back on Dec. 15 in a 124-103 blowout in Salt Lake City. The teams will meet in LA on March 29.

