How to watch Clippers at Jazz

Skip to main content

How to watch Los Angeles Clippers at Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The shorthanded Jazz face a challenge at home from a Clippers club coming off a tough loss.

The Clippers (36-36) enter Friday night's game at Utah with consecutive losses, including a controversial defeat at home on Wednesday night. The Jazz (43-26) are trying to hold off the Mavericks for homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs, but take on L.A. without All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Utah Jazz Today:

Game Date: March 18, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream the Los Angeles Clippers at Utah Jazz game with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Clippers fell to Toronto and guard Reggie Jackson blasted official Natalie Sago for a call with 15 seconds left. Clippers guard Terence Mann was called for a foul on what appeared to be a turnover by the Raptors. The free throws helped Toronto ice a 103-100 win.

L.A. remains without superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, while recently acquired Norman Powell has been out since mid-February with a broken foot. Jackson scored 23 points for the Clippers in the loss to Toronto and Marcus Morris added 22.

Utah beat the Bulls at home on Wednesday night 125-110, but lost Mitchell to a calf injury. Sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanović is also out with a calf issue, while reserves Udoka Azubuike and Danuel House Jr. are also sidelined.

Mitchell finished with 37 points in 29 minutes before the injury against Chicago. All-Star big man Rudy Gobert went for 14 points with 20 rebounds and four blocks and reigning Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson dropped 26 points.

Utah won the first of their three games with the Clippers back on Dec. 15 in a 124-103 blowout in Salt Lake City. The teams will meet in LA on March 29.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Los Angeles Clippers at Utah Jazz

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 16, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 8, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) celebrates the third period goal by Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_17909716
NBA

How to watch Clippers at Jazz

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Mar 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 7, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) looks to pass the ball as Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) defends on the play during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) attacks the paint as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends during the fourth quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Tennis
WTA Tennis

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: WTA Semifinals

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_9207801
College Baseball

How to Watch Saint Mary's at Loyola Marymount in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy