How to Watch Clippers at Bulls

Reinvigorated by the return of Paul George, the Clippers look to beat the Bulls on their home court.

The Clippers earned a much-needed sigh of relief in their last game, but the road continues to get tough as they travel to Chicago to take on the Bulls tonight. They ended a five-game losing streak with a win over the Jazz. The best news was that Paul George returned to action after missing three months with a muscle tear in his elbow.

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Chicago Bulls:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

You can stream the Los Angeles Clippers at Chicago Bulls game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

He didn't just return, George excelled, scoring 34 points to help the Clippers rally past the Jazz. They seem pretty solid in their footing to secure the eighth spot, especially with George back. That will only be good enough for a play-in spot though where they would face either the Pelicans, the Lakers or the Spurs. Getting George reacclimated should be the main priority to finish out the season.

The Bulls, on the other hand, will be looking to get back closer to the top of the East as they currently sit in fifth going into tonight. They got back on track in their last outing, defeating the Wizards after dropping a game to the Knicks who are far out of the playoff chase. DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points and turned it on late in the fourth to rally. With the Heat, Bucks and Celtics next up, this game becomes a must-win.

Regional restrictions may apply.