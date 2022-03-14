How to Watch Clippers vs. Cavaliers

The Los Angeles Clippers look to keep it rolling against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

These teams last played before Halloween and since then, the Clippers (36-34) have lost both of their All-Stars and the Cavaliers (38-29) have proved that they are for real as one of the best defensive teams in the NBA.

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Cleveland Cavaliers Today:

Game Date: March 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Los Angeles is coming off a tough, hard fought 106-102 win over the Pistons behind 31 points from Marcus Morris.

Over its past 13 games, Los Angeles is 9-4 and playing strong team basketball. In this stretch, the Clippers are averaging 109.4 points per game and giving up 105.9 points to their opponents.

In that same span, Cleveland is just 5-8 and has started to show that it is a young team that has not been in this position before. The defense has been slowly going down and normalizing every month from the best defense by far in the NBA to a steady Top 5 defense.

One huge positive has been Evan Mobley, who has seen his points and assists maintain a steady pace all season and his scoring increase as the season has gone on. His shooting percentages, usage and offensive rating has also been trending up.

Both of these teams are about the sum of their parts, not a singular superstar with great coaching from Ty Lue and JB Bickerstaff.

