How to Watch Clippers vs. Pistons

The Los Angeles Clippers can get a season series sweep against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday with a win.

On some level the Clippers (35-34) and the Pistons (18-49) are very similar teams. They are both scrappy sum of their parts teams without a defined star. The difference this season is that Los Angeles only has three players under 25-years-old playing more than 20 minutes a night, while Detroit only has three players 25 or older playing more than 20 minutes a night. It will be the scrappy veterans vs. the scrappy youth.

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Detroit Pistons Today:

Game Date: Mar. 13, 2022

On the other side, Detroit is also 6-4 in its last 10 games with rookie Cade Cunningham averaging 22.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists in that stretch.

Cunningham has come into his own this season showcasing his full array of skills with 28 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in a win over the Hawks.

Over the last 10 games Los Angeles is 6-4 with a five-game win streak wedged in there. During this stretch they are averaging 109.8 points and giving up 107.4 points per game to opponents.

They are doing this without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, and even more impressively without new addition Norman Powell, who was giving them 21.0 points per game since arriving.

Potentially the most impressive thing about the Clippers is that they are keeping their heads above water without a 20+ point per game scorer. Every other team in the NBA that is over .500 through this point in the season has an active player averaging 20+ points.

