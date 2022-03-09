How to Watch Clippers vs. Warriors

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Tuesday night in NBA action, the Clippers are set to take on the Golden State Warriors, who have lost five straight games.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward with a good slate of games on the Tuesday schedule. Fans will have their pick of good matchups to watch with the stretch run towards the playoffs in full effect. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Clippers traveling to take on the Warriors.

How to Watch the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors Today:

Game Date: March 8, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Clippers are 34-32 and still in playoff contention. Even without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the team has remained in contention and a lot of the credit is due to head coach Tyronn Lue. Last time out, Los Angeles ended up losing to the Knicks by a final score of 116-93.

The Warriors hold a 43-22 record. Golden State has been dominant most of the season, but have struggled as of late. In their last matchup, the Warriors lost to the Nuggets by a final score of 131-124, marking their fifth straight loss.

Both of these teams have a lot of talent, although the Warriors are the better team on paper. Golden State needs to get back in the win column, but the Clippers must keep winning to keep pace with the rest of the Western Conference.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
8
2022

Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 23, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) drives around New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Clippers vs. Warriors

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
leon
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Club Leon

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) shoots against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Northwestern vs. Nebraska: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) is fouled while shooting by UCLA Bruins center Myles Johnson (15, behind) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. Oregon State: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) reacts after Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (not pictured) draws his fifth foul in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) reacts after being fouled in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah State vs. Air Force: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) shoots between Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) and forward Bryce Nze (10) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Xavier vs. Butler: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) shoots the ball in the third quarter guarded by Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Brandon Angel (23) celebrates a shot alongside Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arizona State vs. Stanford: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy