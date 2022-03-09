How to Watch Clippers vs. Warriors

On Tuesday night in NBA action, the Clippers are set to take on the Golden State Warriors, who have lost five straight games.

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward with a good slate of games on the Tuesday schedule. Fans will have their pick of good matchups to watch with the stretch run towards the playoffs in full effect. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Clippers traveling to take on the Warriors.

How to Watch the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors Today:

Game Date: March 8, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

The Clippers are 34-32 and still in playoff contention. Even without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the team has remained in contention and a lot of the credit is due to head coach Tyronn Lue. Last time out, Los Angeles ended up losing to the Knicks by a final score of 116-93.

The Warriors hold a 43-22 record. Golden State has been dominant most of the season, but have struggled as of late. In their last matchup, the Warriors lost to the Nuggets by a final score of 131-124, marking their fifth straight loss.

Both of these teams have a lot of talent, although the Warriors are the better team on paper. Golden State needs to get back in the win column, but the Clippers must keep winning to keep pace with the rest of the Western Conference.

