How to Watch Clippers vs. Rockets

The Los Angeles Clippers won a thriller against the Houston Rockets and go for another win against them on Tuesday.

One of the best stories in the NBA this season has been the Clippers (32-31) continued ability to keep their heads above water and in the mix for the playoffs in the Western Conference.

Without Kawhi Leonard all season and Paul George for a large chunk of it, they are proving to be the best team in Los Angeles. They take on the Rockets (15-45) for the second time in three days and look to jump two games over .500 for the first time since Dec. 22.

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Houston Rockets Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Live Stream Los Angeles Clippers at Houston Rockets on fuboTV:

Houston came out strong against Los Angeles, but lost in a thrilling 99-98 game.

This season Los Angeles is 2-0 against Houston, winning the first game 142-111 (its highest scoring game of the year) and 99-98 in a tight, defensive struggle.

Before he went down with an elbow injury, George was playing like an MVP and Los Angeles was 14-12. George was averaging 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

Since he went down, the team is 18-19 and can jump back to .500 without George tonight to continue creating separation between them and the rest of the teams battling for the final playoff seed.

Reggie Jackson has led the way and held the fort down with 16.7 points, 4.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

That is balanced out with four others averaging double figures, led by Marcus Morris (15.9), Luke Kennard (11.8), Terance Mann (10.6) and James Ennis (10.0)

The Clippers play as a team with strong defense, effort and energy. Head coach Ty Lue is a huge reason why this team is in the position it is in with all the injuries, showing why he is one of the best coaches in the NBA.

