How to Watch Clippers vs. Pacers

The Clippers look to sweep the season series against the Pacers on Monday.

Can the Clippers (26–26) close out a season sweep against the Pacers (18–33) on Monday to get back over .500 for the season? Los Angeles has won four straight games against Indiana dating back to the 2018–19 season, sweeping them in each of the last two seasons.

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana Pacers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Los Angeles shot 50% from three-point range and got 32 points from Nicolas Batum in its 139–133 win over Indiana two weeks ago.

Even without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers are a scrappy, tough team. Marcus Morris finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while Amir Coffey chipped in 16 points and seven assists.

Reggie Jackson closed the game out from the line, going 9-for-10 from the line for 15 points in the fourth quarter. Overall, he finished with 26 points, five rebounds and three assists.

On the other side, Indiana was shorthanded. Caris LaVert led the way with 26 points, nine rebounds and four assists, with Domantas Sabonis adding in 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Rookie Chris Duarte came off the bench for 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

