How to Watch Clippers vs. Lakers

The Clippers try to break out of a three-game losing streak when they face the Lakers.

Not much separates the two Los Angeles teams. The Lakers have a 12-11 record and sit sixth in the Western Conference standings, while the Clippers are 11-11 and sit seventh. What is different amongst them is that the Lakers will have their biggest starter returning for this game.

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Live stream the Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

LeBron James tested positive for COVID-19 last week but has been cleared from protocols after testing negative for the virus eight times. That will obviously be a huge difference maker after the Lakers haven't reached the expectations of their new lineup with James missing a lot of this season with injuries.

Meanwhile, the Clippers will not have Kawhi Leonard for most of this season, as he continues to recover from an ACL injury. Paul George has carried this team, leading the Clippers in assists and points per game. But relying heavily on one player is showing its limitations, as the Clippers have dropped three in a row.

Both teams played the Kings in their last game. The Lakers avenged their Black Friday three-overtime loss at home by beating Sacramento in dominant fashion on the road.

The Clippers lost to the Kings at home two days ago. As the Clippers try to crawl out of their slump, this budding rivalry should get the best out of both teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.