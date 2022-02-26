How to Watch Clippers vs. Lakers

The two Los Angeles teams square off as both look to battle over the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Most everyone expected both of Los Angeles's NBA teams to be better than where they sit right now.

A lot of that has to do with injuries. Kawhi Leonard's injury was certain, but Paul George was expected to be a vital piece. Now his status is up in the air. Anthony Davis can't stay on the floor for the Lakers, and it has affected the chemistry of a team that added Russell Westbrook in the offseason. That addition has been criticized from the jump, and the fit doesn't seem to be getting much better.

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers:

Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With all of that said, the Clippers and Lakers sit eighth and ninth, respectively, in the Western Conference as they head into this matchup. Both teams play their first game coming back from the All-Star break.

Through all of this, LeBron James has been as consistent as ever, leading his team with 29.1 points per game. He scored 33 points in a fourth-quarter rally for the Lakers in their last game before the break against the Jazz. They are just going to have to win enough games to get into the playoffs and hope that they can get healthy and mesh after that. In the meantime, that is all going to land squarely on James's shoulders.

The playoffs seem like a good possibility for the Clippers, but getting both Leonard and George back at 100% seems unrealistic this season. This should be one of the most exciting teams in the league next year. They're still playing really competitive basketball in the meantime.

Before the break, the Clippers beat the Warriors and Mavericks and lost in a close one against the Suns, who are the best team in the league right now. Not much separates these two in location or the standings, so expect this one to be a close and chippy game as these two rivals square off in their shared home.

