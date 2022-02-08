How to Watch Clippers vs. Grizzlies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Tuesday night in NBA action the Clippers will travel to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies.

The 2021-22 NBA season continues on Tuesday night with a good slate of games on the schedule. One intriguing matchup tonight will feature the Clippers traveling to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies.

With the trade deadline coming up quickly, there is expected to be a flurry of action for quite a few teams around the league. Will either squad be one of them?  

How to Watch the Los Angeles Clippers at Memphis Grizzlies Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Live stream the Los Angeles Clippers at Memphis Grizzlies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Clippers are 27-28 and are facing the possibility of playing the rest of the season without both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. They made a trade to bring in Norman Powell and Robert Covington, which will help them stay competitive. Last time out, L.A. lost 137-113 to the Bucks.

On the other side, the Grizzlies have become one of the most intriguing contenders in the West. They are 37-18 behind the leadership of superstar guard Ja Morant. Memphis is fresh off of a 135-115 blowout win over the Magic in its last game.

This should be an entertaining game to watch. While the Grizzlies are favored to win, the Clippers have shown their resilience all season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

