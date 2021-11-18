How to Watch Clippers at Grizzlies

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Thursday night, two of the top Western Conference teams will match up as the Memphis Grizzlies host the LA Clippers.
    Author:

    On Thursday night, Ja Morant and the Grizzlies will host Paul George and the Clippers in Memphis. In a tight Western Conference playoff race early in the season, these two teams are fairly close in the standings.

    The result of this matchup could ultimately end up playing a role in the final West seeding.

    How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Memphis Grizzlies:

    Date: November 18, 2021

    Time: 8:00p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass

    Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Clippers are without Kawhi Leonard, as he is on a long-term recovery plan from injury, but George has done a great job of picking up the slack. To this point in the season, he’s led the team in scoring in 12 of their 14 games.

    The spectacular play of George has led LA to a 9-5 record, including wins in eight of the last nine games. The start to the season was pretty rough, but the Clippers are really starting to figure it out and are among the hottest teams in the NBA.

    The Grizzlies have a 7-7 record but are 5-3 at home which should play to their advantage today. Being .500 at this point in the season is actually impressive considering how much change the roster experienced this summer.

    Morant has been Memphis’s best player this season, averaging 25.9 points, 7.3 assists and 6.4 rebounds per contest. Second-year guard Desmond Bane has also been solid for the Grizzlies, producing 14.3 points per game.

    Earlier this season these two teams faced off, with the Grizzlies coming out on top in a 120-114 victory.

    Both the Grizzlies and Clippers are expected to be in the running to make the playoffs this season, with some of the NBA’s most exciting players on their rosters.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Los Angeles Clippers at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    mac jones patriots
    NFL

    How to Watch Patriots at Falcons

    3 minutes ago
    san jose sharks
    NHL

    How to Watch San Jose Sharks at St. Louis Blues

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16138024
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Motor City Cruise at Windy City Bulls

    3 minutes ago
    virginia tech basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (43) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs at Timberwolves

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots the ball over San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Ball State vs FIU

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) is defended by Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Clippers at Grizzlies

    3 minutes ago
    Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket against North Carolina Central's Kris Monroe during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211116 Ncc Iowa Mbb 023 Jpg
    College Basketball

    Alabama State vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 2, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner (24) reacts during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Marquette vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy