How to Watch Clippers at Grizzlies

On Thursday night, Ja Morant and the Grizzlies will host Paul George and the Clippers in Memphis. In a tight Western Conference playoff race early in the season, these two teams are fairly close in the standings.

The result of this matchup could ultimately end up playing a role in the final West seeding.

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Memphis Grizzlies:

Date: November 18, 2021

Time: 8:00p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass

The Clippers are without Kawhi Leonard, as he is on a long-term recovery plan from injury, but George has done a great job of picking up the slack. To this point in the season, he’s led the team in scoring in 12 of their 14 games.

The spectacular play of George has led LA to a 9-5 record, including wins in eight of the last nine games. The start to the season was pretty rough, but the Clippers are really starting to figure it out and are among the hottest teams in the NBA.

The Grizzlies have a 7-7 record but are 5-3 at home which should play to their advantage today. Being .500 at this point in the season is actually impressive considering how much change the roster experienced this summer.

Morant has been Memphis’s best player this season, averaging 25.9 points, 7.3 assists and 6.4 rebounds per contest. Second-year guard Desmond Bane has also been solid for the Grizzlies, producing 14.3 points per game.

Earlier this season these two teams faced off, with the Grizzlies coming out on top in a 120-114 victory.

Both the Grizzlies and Clippers are expected to be in the running to make the playoffs this season, with some of the NBA’s most exciting players on their rosters.

