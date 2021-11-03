How to Watch Clippers at Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Clippers look to get back on track against the Minnesota Timberwolves despite various injuries.

The Clippers have not gotten off to the start they anticipated after reaching the Western Conference Finals last season.

At 2-4, they look to get back on track against the rebuilding Timberwolves. Minnesota has had a pretty good opening week, starting the season off at .500 with a 3-3 record.

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Minnesota Timberwolves Today:

Game Date: Nov. 3, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass

This game may be defined a lot by who is off the court. The Clippers have had to rely on only one of their superstars in Paul George. While he is playing tremendously, leading his team in points, rebounds and assists, it may be too much to ask him to do everything.

George will have to play a more significant role in this one, as his superstar counterpart Kawhi Leonard is out with a right knee injury. That is on top of Marcus Morris and Serge Ibaka being unavailable for this one.

Minnesota will have injury issues of its own Sharpshooter D'Angelo Russell is day-to-day with a right ankle injury, and former Clipper Pat Beverley is out with a calf injury.

This game will likely amount to who wins the battle between George and Karl-Anthony Towns. Don't miss seeing which team will get back on track first.

