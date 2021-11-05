How to Watch Clippers at Timberwolves

Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In Friday night NBA action, the Clippers hit the road for a tough matchup against the Timberwolves in Minnesota.
    Paul George and the Clippers are legitimate NBA Finals contenders once again this season, and George has been playing at an MVP level. Los Angeles will face a tough matchup on the road Friday against the Timberwolves in Minnesota.

    How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Minnesota Timberwolves Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 6

    Live stream the Los Angeles Clippers at Minnesota Timberwolves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Clippers have a 3–4 record so far this season. In their last game, they were able to take care of business against the Timberwolves in a 126–115 win. So far this season, George has been averaging a sizzling 28.9 points per game to go along with 7.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.0 steals.

    The Timberwolves have a 3–4 record coming into Friday's game. Minnesota was led by second-year rising star Anthony Edwards in the loss to the Clippers. He scored 28 points to go along with six assists.

    While neither of these teams has gotten off to the start that it wanted, both expect to compete for a playoff spot and both will look to show off their potential Friday.

    Regional restrictions may apply. 

