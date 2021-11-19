How to Watch Clippers at Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Friday night, the LA Clippers will head to New Orleans to take on a struggling Pelicans team.
    Two Western Conference teams will face off on Friday night, as the Pelicans host the Clippers. While these franchises have very different goals this season, this should still be a competitive contest.

    How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at New Orleans Pelicans:

    Date: November 19, 2021

    Time: 8:00p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass

    Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    New Orleans has really struggled this season, losing 14 of its first 16 games. As such, it has the second-worst record in the entire NBA and is heading towards yet another lottery pick.

    With that in mind, the Pelicans have experienced major injury issues early in the season, with Brandon Ingram missing a handful of games while Zion Williamson still hasn’t touched the floor. It's extremely difficult to have success without your two best players.

    Going 8-2 in their last 10 games, the Clippers are getting back on track after a slow start to the season. Now at 9-6, they’re sitting at sixth in the Western Conference and trending in the right direction.

    As expected, Paul George has been the team’s best player, scoring 27.0 points per game to go along with 8.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists. If he’s able to continue this type of production, LA could be a threat in the postseason. The ultimate success of the Clippers could come down to how much help George is able to get around him.

    Even when Williamson returns to the New Orleans lineup, the Pelicans aren’t expected to be a playoff team this season.

