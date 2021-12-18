Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Clippers and the Thunder are both coming off losses heading into Saturday's contest.
    Author:

    The Clippers (16–13) have played well this season even without Kawhi Lenoard, but now they are having to learn to play without Paul George as well, as he has missed four games in a row.

    The Thunder (8–19), meanwhile, are at the bottom of the standings in the Western Conference but have been scrappy all season.

    How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

    Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Earlier this season, when the Clippers were struggling, they needed a monster fourth quarter to come back and beat the Thunder.

    This game will look very different from the game these two teams played over six weeks ago due to injuries and health and safety absences.

    In their first game, George provided much of the offense for the Clippers, scoring 32 of the team's 99 points, dishing out seven of the 18 assists and making five of the 15 three-pointers for the Clippers. He is out with an elbow injury.

    This season, the Thunder have the 28th worst net rating (-9.5 overall) in the NBA, largely due to their lackluster offense (No. 30, 99.0 points per game).

    The Thunder can be scrappy on defense, giving up fewer than 110 points 16 times, and if not for a ridiculous 152-point outing against the Grizzlies, the defense would be significantly better than No. 18 overall (108.3) in the NBA.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    USATSI_17370940
