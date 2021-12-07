How to Watch Clippers at Trail Blazers

On Monday night, the Clippers and the Trail Blazers are set for a major showdown in Portland.

The NBA season continues Monday with several key games, one of which features the Clippers hitting the road to take on the Trail Blazers in Portland. Both teams are looking to prove they are contenders in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 10

Live stream the Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Clippers have started the season with a 12–12 record. They have done so without Kawhi Leonard, who is still working his way back from a serious knee injury. In their most recent game, they lost to the Kings by a final score of 104–99.

On the other side of the court, the Trail Blazers have gone 11–13 so far this season. Portland needs to start putting some wins together. They were blown out by the Celtics in their last game by a final score of 145–117.

While the Clippers may be favored by most coming into this game, Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers will put up a fight. This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.