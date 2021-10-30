How to Watch Clippers vs. Trail Blazers

The Clippers and Trail Blazers, Western Conference contenders over the last few seasons, have started pretty mediocre and need to find a rhythm.

The Los Angeles Clippers (1-3) started the season with two losses by a total of eight points before getting a win over the Portland Trail Blazers (2-2), who have also had their ups and downs early in the season.

The Clippers are trying to navigate the season without star Kawhi Leonard and big man Serge Ibaka, while the Blazers are integrating new head coach Chauncey Billups and forward Larry Nance Jr.

The Clippers got their first win of the season at the expense of the Blazers at home in their best performance thus far.

The reality of the season has come fast for the Clippers after their run to the Western Conference Finals created hope that a Kawhi-less team could compete.

So far the Clippers are in the bottom third of the league in free throw attempts, field goal and three-point percentage, and blocks as well as last in rebounding.

All are far cries from last season for the Clippers who have had championship hopes for three seasons.

The Blazers have had a rollercoaster season to start, losing to the Kings and Clippers, while beating the Suns and Grizzlies.

They are 19th in opponents points (110.2), 15th in defensive rating (105.8) and rank between 8-17 in the defensive four factors of opponent effective field goal and turnover percentage, defensive rebounding percentage and opponent free throws per field goal attempt.

So far they have shown to be a league-average defense, which has been the achilles heel of this team for nearly 10 years. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum can score 50 points a night, but more often than not, the defense is allowing than the offense can make up.

