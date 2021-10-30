How to Watch Clippers vs. Trail Blazers

Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Clippers and Trail Blazers, Western Conference contenders over the last few seasons, have started pretty mediocre and need to find a rhythm.
    Author:

    The Los Angeles Clippers (1-3) started the season with two losses by a total of eight points before getting a win over the Portland Trail Blazers (2-2), who have also had their ups and downs early in the season. 

    The Clippers are trying to navigate the season without star Kawhi Leonard and big man Serge Ibaka, while the Blazers are integrating new head coach Chauncey Billups and forward Larry Nance Jr.

    How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers today:

    Game Date: Oct. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

    Live Stream Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Clippers got their first win of the season at the expense of the Blazers at home in their best performance thus far. 

    The reality of the season has come fast for the Clippers after their run to the Western Conference Finals created hope that a Kawhi-less team could compete. 

    So far the Clippers are in the bottom third of the league in free throw attempts, field goal and three-point percentage, and blocks as well as last in rebounding.

    All are far cries from last season for the Clippers who have had championship hopes for three seasons.

    The Blazers have had a rollercoaster season to start, losing to the Kings and Clippers, while beating the Suns and Grizzlies.

    They are 19th in opponents points (110.2), 15th in defensive rating (105.8) and rank between 8-17 in the defensive four factors of opponent effective field goal and turnover percentage, defensive rebounding percentage and opponent free throws per field goal attempt.

    So far they have shown to be a league-average defense, which has been the achilles heel of this team for nearly 10 years. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum can score 50 points a night, but more often than not, the defense is allowing than the offense can make up.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    29
    2021

    Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) tries to shoot over LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) during the third quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Clippers vs. Trail Blazers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16925708
    Boxing

    How to Watch Sebastian Papeschi vs. Héctor Zepeda

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Washington State vs. UCLA

    1 minute ago
    Florida Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Colorado at Oregon State in Women's College Volleyball

    1 minute ago
    Sep 24, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) is congratulated by tight end Giovanni Fauolo Sr. (45) after scoring a touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch UNLV vs. Nevada

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount in Women's College Volleybal

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Arizona

    1 minute ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots a three point shot over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots a three point shot over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy