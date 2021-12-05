How to Watch Clippers at Kings

The Los Angeles Clippers look for another win against the Sacramento Kings after a big win against the Lakers.

The Los Angeles Clippers were able to hold off the Lakers for the most recent battle for L.A. and now they will head out to California's capital to take on the Kings. It was a brilliant game at the Staples Center as it was neck-and-neck the whole way. It was only a two-point game with a minute left, but Luke Kennard hit a clutch three and then Monte Morris hit another one to secure the victory.

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Live stream Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a nice rebound for the Clippers, especially because they lost their last three games in a row. The one before the Lakers game was a dominating victory against the Kings in Los Angeles. Paul George sat out that game for rest and the Kings took absolute advantage.

They dominated the first and third quarters that a 14-0 rally in the finally minutes by the Clippers didn't make much of a dent in the deficit. De'Aaron Fox scored 24 points and Terence Davis had 23, so regardless of George playing, the Clippers will need to shore up on defense to get revenge on the Kings.

