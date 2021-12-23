How to Watch Clippers at Kings

Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Wednesday night in NBA action, the Clippers are set to hit the road to take on the Kings.
    Author:

    There will be quite a few good matchups for NBA fans to watch on the Wednesday night schedule. Even with COVID-19 threatening sports, Adam Silver and Co. have shown no signs of suspending the season and will continue forward business as usual. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Clippers hitting the road to take on the Kings in Sacramento.

    How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA TV

    Live stream the Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Clippers have opened up the year with a 16-15 record. Los Angeles has shown flashes of being a high-caliber team, but the consistency simply hasn't been there. In their last outing, the Clippers ended up losing to the Spurs by a final score of 116-92 to mark their third straight loss.

    On the other side of the court, the Kings hold a 13-19 record so far this season. Sacramento has not shown the kind of progression that fans were hoping to see so far this season. Last time out, the Kings lost to the Warriors by a final score of 113-98.

    While the Clippers should be favored to win this game, it should be extremely entertaining. The Kings may not be a great team, but they have the talent to compete. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    paul george clippers
    NBA

    How to Watch Clippers at Kings

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 7, 2020; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri State Bears forward Isiaih Mosley (11) shoots during the first half against the Valparaiso Crusaders at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 7, 2020; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri State Bears forward Isiaih Mosley (11) shoots during the first half against the Valparaiso Crusaders at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Missouri State vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) shoots the basketball against BYU Cougars guard Jake Toolson (5) during the first half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Missouri State vs. Saint Mary's

    2 minutes ago
    byu basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch BYU vs South Florida

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA; The bench reacts to a three point basket by Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) in the game against the Creighton Bluejays in the second half at Sanford Pentagon. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    BYU vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    South Florida vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy