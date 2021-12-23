How to Watch Clippers at Kings

On Wednesday night in NBA action, the Clippers are set to hit the road to take on the Kings.

There will be quite a few good matchups for NBA fans to watch on the Wednesday night schedule. Even with COVID-19 threatening sports, Adam Silver and Co. have shown no signs of suspending the season and will continue forward business as usual. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Clippers hitting the road to take on the Kings in Sacramento.

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings Today:

Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA TV

Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Clippers have opened up the year with a 16-15 record. Los Angeles has shown flashes of being a high-caliber team, but the consistency simply hasn't been there. In their last outing, the Clippers ended up losing to the Spurs by a final score of 116-92 to mark their third straight loss.

On the other side of the court, the Kings hold a 13-19 record so far this season. Sacramento has not shown the kind of progression that fans were hoping to see so far this season. Last time out, the Kings lost to the Warriors by a final score of 113-98.

While the Clippers should be favored to win this game, it should be extremely entertaining. The Kings may not be a great team, but they have the talent to compete. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

