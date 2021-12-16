How to Watch Clippers at Jazz

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Jazz host the Clippers in Utah for the first time since their playoff battle last season.
    This year, all the chatter out West has been about how good the Warriors and Suns are. While that may be for good reason, the Jazz should definitely be included much more in the conversation, as they have picked up where they left off from last year when they finished with the conference's best record and made it to the conference semi-finals. As of now, they sit in the third spot and, even more importantly, have won seven games in a row as they head into this extended six-game homestand tonight. 

    How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Utah Jazz Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream Los Angeles Clippers at Utah Jazz on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Clippers will have their hands full in Salt Lake City but they are coming off a four-game winning streak of their own. This is going to be a fun rematch of last season's playoff series which the Clippers took in six games. This will be the first time these two suit up against one another since the playoffs. For the record, the Clippers were 1-2 on the road in those semis, important to note considering tonight's game is in Utah.

    Making the mission for L.A. even more difficult will be the absence of Paul George, as he's still dealing with an elbow injury. Curiously absent is Serge Ibaka, who has been a healthy scratch of late even though LA has been shorthanded recently. His status with the team should be monitored closely as his future with the team may be limited. 

    Either way, the Clippers are currently the fifth seed and these two very well could collide all over again in the playoffs. 

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    Los Angeles Clippers at Utah Jazz

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
