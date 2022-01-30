How to Watch Lakers at Hawks

In a Sunday afternoon matchup, the Hawks will host the Lakers in Atlanta today.

Two teams that had high expectations entering the 2021-22 season, the Hawks and Lakers, have underperformed this season. With that in mind, they’ll match up on Sunday afternoon in a high-stakes game.

With the Feb. 10 trade deadline approaching, teams will need to make decisions on the direction they want to go, meaning the results of games this time of year can be influential.

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta Hawks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Hovering around .500 for the majority of the season thus far, the Lakers are currently 24-26. Over their last 10 games, they’ve gone 3-7, as they continue to sit in the play-in picture.

Despite having a veteran star trio of Lebron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, the three plays have rarely been healthy at the same time and able to take the floor together. As such, Los Angeles has been extremely inconsistent to this point.

Atlanta enters this matchup on a six-game winning streak. However, the Hawks still have a lot of work to do if they’re going to climb back up the Eastern Conference standings.

Although they haven’t played up to expectations this season, superstar guard Trae Young has been spectacular. He’s got the most total points in the NBA and is top-five in total assists.

Young has been so good this season that he earned his first selection as a starter on an NBA All-Star team. A versatile playmaker, he’s got unlimited range and an elite passing ability.

