How to Watch Lakers at Hornets

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Coming off a record-setting night, the Hornets host the Lakers at a crossroads.

If the Lakers were almost any other team, the headlines surrounding them would not be forecasting that the sky is falling. After last night's 105-87 loss to Philadelphia, Los Angeles dropped to one game below .500, and the Timberwolves have surpassed the Lakers for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. 

Of course no one anticipated this kind of record for Los Angeles with all those stars on this roster, regardless of their collective age. 

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Charlotte Hornets Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Los Angeles Lakers at Charlotte Hornets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The good news is that Anthony Davis is back in the lineup after missing an extended period with an MCL injury. In his second game back against the Sixers, he injured his wrist, but x-rays came back negative. It will take some time for this team to gel again with Davis back in the lineup, but his mere presence alone will all but ensure this team a playoff spot eventually. 

Charlotte will look to take advantage of the Lakers' struggles and try to build off a gigantic win over the Pacers. The Hornets won 158-126 to break the franchise single-game scoring record, earned the highest scoring total in the NBA this season and made 24 three-pointers. That was all on the road. The road doesn't get any easier for the Lakers visiting the Hornets at The Hive. 

