How to Watch Lakers at Nuggets

The Lakers and the Nuggets fight for playoff positioning Sunday night in the NBA's Western Conference.

The Lakers enter Sunday's game at .500 with a 21–21 record. They sit at No. 7 in the Western Conference, which is the first spot in the play-in tournament. They are going on the road in this matchup, where they have a losing record.

The Nuggets are 21–19 on the season and one spot ahead of Los Angeles. They are 10–7 at home this season as they welcome the Lakers.

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets Today:



Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live stream the Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite losing 21 games, Los Angeles ranks third in the NBA in points scored per game with 112 points. It also ranks sixth in field-goal percentage, shooting 46.6% from the field.

Denver ranks 23rd in points scored per game. The Nuggets are led by reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, who is averaging 25.5 points per game with 7.0 assists and 14 rebounds per game; he leads his team in all three categories.

For Los Angeles, LeBron James leads their scoring efforts with 29.1 points per game. Russell Westbrook dishes the ball the most averaging 8.1 assists per game, and Anthony Davis grabs the most rebounds at 9.9 rebounds per game.

