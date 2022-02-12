How to Watch Lakers at Warriors

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Lakers look to get back on track against the Warriors after both teams were quiet at the trade deadline.

The Lakers and Warriors largely stayed quiet at the trade deadline but the reasons couldn't be more different. First, let's start with the Lakers. This is not the season the team was expecting when they brought over Russell Westbrook after one year on the Wizards. Westbrook has lost any semblance of a jump shot but he can still drive to the basket with the best of them. It just doesn't seem to be translating to this team even when LeBron James and Anthony Davis are healthy. 

They have lost their last two games, including inexplicably their last one against the rebuilding Trail Blazers. That sit four games under .500 and are currently out of the playoff picture. They didn't make a trade though most likely because Westbrook's contract is too much to move with so little in return. This team will have to figure out another path and getting a win tonight against the team with the second-best record in the league would be a great step forward. 

Golden State didn't make any moves because it didn't need to. The Warriors are a great team resembling the ones we've come to expect from them over the last decade. They will be the easy favorites playing at home in this one but it is notable that they've also dropped their last two games as well against the Knicks and Jazz. 

This game against the Lakers should be a lot closer than what the consensus would think. 

