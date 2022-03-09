Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Wednesday night, the Lakers will hit the road to take on the Rockets in Houston.

The Lakers are traveling to Houston to take on the Rockets. While the Lakers should win this game, they have struggled mightily, and the Rockets would love nothing more pulling off an upset. 

How to Watch the Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets Today:

Game Date: Mar. 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Lakers are 28-36 and are in danger of not getting into the play-in tournament. LeBron James and Co. need to turn things around now if they want to have a chance to compete. Last time out, the Lakers ended up losing to the Spurs by a final score of 117-110.

On the other side of the court, the Rockets are 16-49 and are headed towards another high draft pick. With Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green already at the center of the core, adding another elite young talent would be welcome. Houston is fresh off of a 123-106 loss against the Heat in its last game.

This is going to be a very interesting game to watch. The Lakers need to come out and dominate, but no one can bet on that right now. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17421400
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Rockets

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17828084
NBA

How to Watch Thunder at Timberwolves

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17857189
NBA

How to Watch Magic at Pelicans

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17522824
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Bucks

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) and forward Miles Bridges (0) block a shot by San Antonio Spurs forward Robert Woodard II (17) during the first quarter at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) controls the ball in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) controls the ball in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 1, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) shoots against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy