How to Watch Lakers at Rockets

The Lakers are traveling to Houston to take on the Rockets. While the Lakers should win this game, they have struggled mightily, and the Rockets would love nothing more pulling off an upset.

How to Watch the Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets Today:

Game Date: Mar. 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Prior to tonight's game, the Lakers are 28-36 and are in danger of not getting into the play-in tournament. LeBron James and Co. need to turn things around now if they want to have a chance to compete. Last time out, the Lakers ended up losing to the Spurs by a final score of 117-110.

On the other side of the court, the Rockets are 16-49 and are headed towards another high draft pick. With Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green already at the center of the core, adding another elite young talent would be welcome. Houston is fresh off of a 123-106 loss against the Heat in its last game.

This is going to be a very interesting game to watch. The Lakers need to come out and dominate, but no one can bet on that right now. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

