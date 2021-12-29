How to Watch Lakers at Grizzlies

Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Lakers got some mojo back in their recent win and now are rewarded with the Grizzlies on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    The Lakers (17-18) are back in a position to get to .500 this season before the new year but standing in front of them are the Southwest Division-leading Grizzlies (21-14). This season, the Grizzlies have created some separation as the clear fourth-best team in the Western Conference, behind the Warriors, Suns and Jazz in no particular order.

    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies today:

    Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA TV

    Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Can Ja Morant draw up some more magic against the Lakers after his huge game-winner over the Suns?

    This season, these two teams have played twice, with each team winning a game at home. The Lakers won the early season game and the Grizzlies took the other, earlier this month.

    In that first game, the Lakers were mostly at full strength in the third game of the LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook experiment. The trio combined for 54 points, 21 rebounds and 21 assists with Carmelo Anthony exploding off the bench for 28 points (6-8 from three). Morant went for 40 points and 10 assists, but the Lakers came back to win.

    The second game saw the Grizzlies close out the Lakers without Morant (injury) behind strong defense and a balanced offensive attack.

    These games are huge tests for the Grizzlies. They are viewed as a fun, young team by most, but they are the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference with the opportunity for home court in the first round. Teams like the Lakers get more attention for their stars and stature in the league, but Memphis shouldn't be overlooked. 

    If the Grizzlies can consistently beat lesser teams in the standings, like the Lakers, that is a sign that they are just a really good team.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 30, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; San Jose Sharks center Noah Gregor (73) skates the puck past New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Buffalo Sabres vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates with Capitals right wing Daniel Sprong (10) after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Washington Capitals vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) skates before first period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Nashville Predators vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 2, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres with defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) and left wing Carter Verhaeghe (23) during the third period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman John Marino (6) skates with the puck as Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) chases during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New Jersey Devils vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 7, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and guard Russell Westbrook (0) confront Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka in the second half at Staples Center.The Lakers defeated the Celtics 117-102. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Lakers at Grizzlies

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) controls the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hawks at Bulls

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Rockets guard Armoni Brooks (7) and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) chase down a loose ball during the second quarter at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy