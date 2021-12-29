How to Watch Lakers at Grizzlies

The Lakers got some mojo back in their recent win and now are rewarded with the Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

The Lakers (17-18) are back in a position to get to .500 this season before the new year but standing in front of them are the Southwest Division-leading Grizzlies (21-14). This season, the Grizzlies have created some separation as the clear fourth-best team in the Western Conference, behind the Warriors, Suns and Jazz in no particular order.

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies today:

Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Can Ja Morant draw up some more magic against the Lakers after his huge game-winner over the Suns?

This season, these two teams have played twice, with each team winning a game at home. The Lakers won the early season game and the Grizzlies took the other, earlier this month.

In that first game, the Lakers were mostly at full strength in the third game of the LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook experiment. The trio combined for 54 points, 21 rebounds and 21 assists with Carmelo Anthony exploding off the bench for 28 points (6-8 from three). Morant went for 40 points and 10 assists, but the Lakers came back to win.

The second game saw the Grizzlies close out the Lakers without Morant (injury) behind strong defense and a balanced offensive attack.

These games are huge tests for the Grizzlies. They are viewed as a fun, young team by most, but they are the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference with the opportunity for home court in the first round. Teams like the Lakers get more attention for their stars and stature in the league, but Memphis shouldn't be overlooked.

If the Grizzlies can consistently beat lesser teams in the standings, like the Lakers, that is a sign that they are just a really good team.

