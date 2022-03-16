How to Watch Lakers at Timberwolves

The Timberwolves look for a 3-1 season series win against the Lakers on Wednesday night.

Over their last 10 games, the Lakers (29-39) are 2-8 overall and have found themselves in the position of at best finishing in the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference.

They are looking up at the Timberwolves (40-30), who are on a roll and playing the best basketball in the state of Minnesota in well over 15 years. This season, Minnesota has struggled against Los Angeles, but having won eight of its last nine games, it has to come in very confident today.

Karl-Anthony Towns looks to build off his career-high 60-point performance with another Minnesota win over Los Angeles:

During this current stretch for Minnesota, it has gotten All-Star play from Towns. He is averaging 27.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game over the past nine games on 59-40-82 splits. That was capped with a 60-point performance against the Spurs.

This season against Los Angeles, Towns is averaging 28.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 59-43-87 splits in two games.

This season, Towns and Minnesota have unlocked more of their potential under new head coach Chris Finch. The team is on its way to the playoffs with the ceiling of even finishing as high as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.

On the other side for Los Angeles, its overall struggles this season have also been on full display against Minnesota, going 1-2, averaging 94.3 points per game and giving up 106.7 points.

LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant for No. 3 all-time in scoring with Karl Malone next in his sights. He is currently 74 points away from that milestone, and with the way he is playing he should get there in the next three, maybe even two games.

