How to Watch Lakers at Pelicans

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The battle for the ninth spot in the West heats up as the Lakers travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans.

The Lakers and Pelicans are fighting for their playoff lives as they sit in the ninth and tenth spots respectively in the Western Conference heading into this game. Only half of one game separates the Lakers from the Pelicans; there is no room for error here tonight. 

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 8

You can stream the Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lakers are coming off a tough loss to the 76ers. L.A. lost by five points in a game where it didn't have LeBron James. The biggest factor for this game is if James can play or not. He is listed as questionable with knee soreness. If the Lakers can hang with Philadelphia like that without him, they still have a good chance of beating New Orleans — even on the road. 

The Pelicans will be favored if James is out of the lineup. New Orleans is coming off a loss against San Antonio, who is only a game behind it now, so this play-in tournament has turned into a three-team race. CJ McCollum scored 32 points but it wasn't enough to overcome Dejounte Murray's triple double as San Antonio won 107-103. McCollum will once again be the key if the Pelicans are going to make it to the playoffs. 

