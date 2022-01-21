How to Watch Lakers at Magic

The Lakers and LeBron James are looking to get their season back on track against one of the NBA’s worst, the Magic.

The Lakers go on the road in this game with a sub-.500 record at 22-23. They are No. 8 in the Western Conference and in the middle of the play in tournament stage .

They shoot the ball well ranking No. 8 in field goal percentage with 46.4%. They also rank No. 7 in the NBA in points per game with 111 per game.

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

The team finds itself in the middle of controversy though as it has been reported that head coach Frank Vogel is on a game to game basis with his job. Will we see that stress out on the floor?

The Magic will be the team hosting in this matchup. They are 8-38 this season and the worst team in the NBA. They are three games behind the next closest team, the Pistons.

Los Angeles needs to win this game not only for their head coach, but with the Clippers, Blazers, and Kings hot on their tail, they could find themselves out of the playoffs if they continue losing.

