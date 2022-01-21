How to Watch Lakers at Magic

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Lakers and LeBron James are looking to get their season back on track against one of the NBA’s worst, the Magic.

The Lakers go on the road in this game with a sub-.500 record at 22-23. They are No. 8 in the Western Conference and in the middle of the play in tournament stage .

They shoot the ball well ranking No. 8 in field goal percentage with 46.4%. They also rank No. 7 in the NBA in points per game with 111 per game.

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Orlando Magic Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live stream the Los Angeles Lakers at Orlando Magic game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The team finds itself in the middle of controversy though as it has been reported that head coach Frank Vogel is on a game to game basis with his job. Will we see that stress out on the floor?

The Magic will be the team hosting in this matchup. They are 8-38 this season and the worst team in the NBA. They are three games behind the next closest team, the Pistons.

Los Angeles needs to win this game not only for their head coach, but with the Clippers, Blazers, and Kings hot on their tail, they could find themselves out of the playoffs if they continue losing.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Los Angeles Lakers at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17537484
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Blue Jackets

1 minute ago
USATSI_17531676
NHL

How to Watch Rangers at Hurricanes

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) defends Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Thunder at Hornets

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Clippers at 76ers

1 minute ago
Dec 12, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) beats Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) to a rebound in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Magic

1 minute ago
uconn women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Seton Hall at Connecticut in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Ernie Els
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Second Round

1 minute ago
colorado
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Arizona State in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
maryland
College Basketball

How to Watch Illinois at Maryland in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy