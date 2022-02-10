How to Watch Lakers at Trail Blazers

On Wednesday night in NBA action, the Lakers will travel to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers.

The 2021-22 NBA season continues forward on Wednesday night with quite a few good games for fans to watch. With the NBA trade deadline tomorrow, teams have been making a ton of moves, including the Trail Blazers. One of the most intriguing games to watch tonight will feature the Lakers traveling to Portland to face off against the Trail Blazers.

How to Watch the Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Live stream the Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

For the Lakers, this season has been a bit of a nightmare. Russell Westbrook has not fit in well with LeBron James and Anthony Davis and no one is giving them a chance to win the NBA Finals. Last time out, the Lakers ended up losing to the Bucks by a final score of 131-116 to drop to 26-29 on the year.

On the other side of the court, the Trail Blazers are 21-34 and have blown up their roster. Gone are CJ McCollum, Robert Covington, Norman Powell and more, and Portland is focused on rebuilding a new roster around Damian Lillard. The Trail Blazers lost their last game against the Magic by a final score of 113-95.

While the Lakers should win tonight, they have to prove they can take care of business. The new-look Trail Blazers would love to pull off the upset. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win.

