How to Watch Lakers at Kings

The Lakers and the Kings close out their season series tonight with the Lakers up 2-1 in the series.

This season, the Lakers (21-20) have not played their best basketball, but they always seem to beat the Kings (16-27). This season, the Lakers are 2-1 against their Pacific Division foes, with the only loss coming in a triple-overtime marathon early in the season behind 71 bench points from the Kings.

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

The Lakers slowly came back to knock off the Kings in their last outing to go up 2-1 in the season series behind 31 points from LeBron James:

The Kings won the season series against the Lakers last season 2-1 in the shortened campaign, with the Lakers in position to at worst tie their divisional foe this season.

This season, the Lakers are averaging 125.3 points per game against the Kings, by far the most against any team they have played more than once this season. The next closest are the San Antonio Spurs at 116.3 points per game in three games as well.

So far this season, Malik Monk is lighting up the Kings to the tune of 22.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists, by far his most against any team he has played multiple times this year.

On the other end, the Kings get theirs against the Lakers too, scoring 115.7 points per game, but they are just not able to stop the Lakers — just like against every other team.

It is getting to that point in the season where the Lakers are going to need to start winning big to be looked at as a contender and the Kings need to win in general to have a chance at the playoffs or even the play-in tournament.

