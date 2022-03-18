How to Watch Lakers at Raptors

The free-falling Lakers try to stop their skid against the red-hot Raptors and cling to a play-in spot

The reeling Lakers (29-40) are clinging to the ninth spot in the Western Conference standings, leading New Orleans by a game after losing three straight and eight of their last 10. It's a bad time to take on the Raptors (39-30), winners of five in a row and threatening to break into the East's top six.

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Toronto Raptors Today:

Game Date: March 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Live stream the Los Angeles Lakers at Toronto Raptors game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite the efforts of LeBron James, who is challenging for his second career scoring title at age 37, Los Angeles is in freefall. The Lakers are 2-9 since the All-Star break and are giving up a whopping 120.7 points per game in that span.

Anthony Davis has been out since Feb. 17 with a sprained foot, coinciding with LA's most recent slide. Embattled Russell Westbrook is shooting just 40.9% overall and is 3-for-27 (11.1%) from the three-point range since the break.

The Lakers opened a four-game road trip on Wednesday by getting blown out at Minnesota 124-104. James was held to 19 points, which snapped his streak of consecutive 20-point games at 32., the third-longest such run of his career.

Toronto, meanwhile, ran its winning streak to five straight games with a 103-100 road win over the Clippers on Wednesday, completing a 5-1 road trip. Pascal Siakam scored 31 points with 12 rebounds for the Raptors and is averaging 27.8 points over his last eight games.

A win on Friday night would wrap up a season sweep for Toronto, which beat the Lakers in LA 114-103 on Monday. Wing OG Anunoby has missed the last 12 games with a broken right ring finger and is listed as out for Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.