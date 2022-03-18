How to Watch Lakers at Raptors

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The free-falling Lakers try to stop their skid against the red-hot Raptors and cling to a play-in spot

The reeling Lakers (29-40) are clinging to the ninth spot in the Western Conference standings, leading New Orleans by a game after losing three straight and eight of their last 10. It's a bad time to take on the Raptors (39-30), winners of five in a row and threatening to break into the East's top six.

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Toronto Raptors Today:

Game Date: March 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Live stream the Los Angeles Lakers at Toronto Raptors game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite the efforts of LeBron James, who is challenging for his second career scoring title at age 37, Los Angeles is in freefall. The Lakers are 2-9 since the All-Star break and are giving up a whopping 120.7 points per game in that span.

Anthony Davis has been out since Feb. 17 with a sprained foot, coinciding with LA's most recent slide. Embattled Russell Westbrook is shooting just 40.9% overall and is 3-for-27 (11.1%) from the three-point range since the break.

The Lakers opened a four-game road trip on Wednesday by getting blown out at Minnesota 124-104. James was held to 19 points, which snapped his streak of consecutive 20-point games at 32., the third-longest such run of his career.

Toronto, meanwhile, ran its winning streak to five straight games with a 103-100 road win over the Clippers on Wednesday, completing a 5-1 road trip. Pascal Siakam scored 31 points with 12 rebounds for the Raptors and is averaging 27.8 points over his last eight games.

A win on Friday night would wrap up a season sweep for Toronto, which beat the Lakers in LA 114-103 on Monday. Wing OG Anunoby has missed the last 12 games with a broken right ring finger and is listed as out for Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Los Angeles Lakers at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 4
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17910186
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Nets

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
USATSI_17909702
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Cavaliers

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) makes a three point basket over Orlando Magic forward Admiral Schofield (25) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (16) sets a pick for forward Kevin Durant (7) as he drives around Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) and Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Nets

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) has words with Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) has words with Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Raptors

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
USATSI_17897662
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Knicks

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (16) sets a pick for forward Kevin Durant (7) as he drives around Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) and Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) slam dunks the ball on Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (24) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy