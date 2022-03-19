How to Watch Lakers at Wizards

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Los Angeles Lakers look to build momentum against Washington after their thrilling game against Toronto.

You could see the euphoria in Russell Westbrook's eyes when he made the game-winning shot. Much of this Lakers downtrodden year, when there were so many expectations for this season, were placed on the shoulders of Westbrook. He hasn't played to expectations on his fourth team in as many seasons but even if it was just for a night, all of that went away in Toronto. 

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers at Washington Wizards:

Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Live stream the Los Angeles Lakers at Washington Wizards game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lakers played the Raptors in their last game and they were down three with just seconds left in regulation. Westbrook was able to steal the ball and hit the game-tying three to send the game into overtime where the Lakers eventually won 128-123. Rap superstar and Toronto superfan Drake sat courtside in utter disbelief. Westbrook recorded a vintage triple-double notching 22 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds. Now he will have the chance to face his old team that LA sent so many young players to in exchange for. 

The Lakers need this win against Washington to get any type of momentum going for a shot to get in the playoffs where hopefully Anthony Davis can be healthy for. The Wizards have struggled lately losing their last six games, including one to the Lakers in that stretch 122-109. They lost by just three to the Knicks in their last game as Kristaps Porzingis scored a team-high 18 points. The trade for him has helped Dallas the most so far. Hopefully he can score more and make this game close against the Lakers. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Los Angeles Lakers at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 5
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
