Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (20-19) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (16-20) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Hawks

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Hawks

  • Los Angeles has a 15-5 record when scoring more than 111.3 points.
  • When Atlanta gives up fewer than 111.3 points, it is 16-7.
  • The Hawks' 111.2 points per game are just 0.8 fewer points than the 112.0 the Lakers give up.
  • Atlanta has put together a 12-8 record in games it scores more than 112.0 points.
  • Los Angeles' record is 11-9 when it allows fewer than 111.2 points.
  • This season, the Lakers have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Hawks' opponents have hit.
  • In games Los Angeles shoots better than 46.7% from the field, it is 17-6 overall.
  • The Hawks' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
  • This season, Atlanta has a 14-8 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • Russell Westbrook leads the Lakers in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.5 points, pulling down 8.1 rebounds and distributing 8.1 assists per game.
  • The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
  • The Los Angeles steals leader is Westbrook, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Anthony, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • Trae Young's points (28.4 per game) and assists (9.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.
  • Clint Capela grabs 12.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 11.6 points per game and adds 1.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
  • Young makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
  • Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.5 per game).

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/28/2021

Rockets

W 132-123

Away

12/29/2021

Grizzlies

L 104-99

Away

12/31/2021

Trail Blazers

W 139-106

Home

1/2/2022

Timberwolves

W 108-103

Home

1/4/2022

Kings

W 122-114

Home

1/7/2022

Hawks

-

Home

1/9/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

1/12/2022

Kings

-

Away

1/15/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

1/17/2022

Jazz

-

Home

1/19/2022

Pacers

-

Home

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/27/2021

Bulls

L 130-118

Home

12/29/2021

Bulls

L 131-117

Away

12/31/2021

Cavaliers

W 121-118

Away

1/3/2022

Trail Blazers

L 136-131

Away

1/5/2022

Kings

W 108-102

Away

1/7/2022

Lakers

-

Away

1/9/2022

Clippers

-

Away

1/12/2022

Heat

-

Home

1/14/2022

Heat

-

Away

1/15/2022

Knicks

-

Home

1/17/2022

Bucks

-

Home

How To Watch

January
7
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Lakers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
