Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Lakers (20-19) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (16-20) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Staples Center
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Hawks
- Los Angeles has a 15-5 record when scoring more than 111.3 points.
- When Atlanta gives up fewer than 111.3 points, it is 16-7.
- The Hawks' 111.2 points per game are just 0.8 fewer points than the 112.0 the Lakers give up.
- Atlanta has put together a 12-8 record in games it scores more than 112.0 points.
- Los Angeles' record is 11-9 when it allows fewer than 111.2 points.
- This season, the Lakers have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Hawks' opponents have hit.
- In games Los Angeles shoots better than 46.7% from the field, it is 17-6 overall.
- The Hawks' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
- This season, Atlanta has a 14-8 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Russell Westbrook leads the Lakers in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.5 points, pulling down 8.1 rebounds and distributing 8.1 assists per game.
- The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
- The Los Angeles steals leader is Westbrook, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Anthony, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young's points (28.4 per game) and assists (9.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.
- Clint Capela grabs 12.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 11.6 points per game and adds 1.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
- Young makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
- Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.5 per game).
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/28/2021
Rockets
W 132-123
Away
12/29/2021
Grizzlies
L 104-99
Away
12/31/2021
Trail Blazers
W 139-106
Home
1/2/2022
Timberwolves
W 108-103
Home
1/4/2022
Kings
W 122-114
Home
1/7/2022
Hawks
-
Home
1/9/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
1/12/2022
Kings
-
Away
1/15/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
1/17/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/19/2022
Pacers
-
Home
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/27/2021
Bulls
L 130-118
Home
12/29/2021
Bulls
L 131-117
Away
12/31/2021
Cavaliers
W 121-118
Away
1/3/2022
Trail Blazers
L 136-131
Away
1/5/2022
Kings
W 108-102
Away
1/7/2022
Lakers
-
Away
1/9/2022
Clippers
-
Away
1/12/2022
Heat
-
Home
1/14/2022
Heat
-
Away
1/15/2022
Knicks
-
Home
1/17/2022
Bucks
-
Home