How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Lakers (8-8) hope to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (7-8) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: TD Garden
Betting Information for Lakers vs. Celtics
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Celtics
-2.5
213.5 points
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Lakers
- The Celtics record 5.6 fewer points per game (106.7) than the Lakers allow (112.3).
- Boston is 2-2 when scoring more than 112.3 points.
- When Los Angeles gives up fewer than 106.7 points, it is 3-1.
- The Lakers average just 2.9 more points per game (109.3) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (106.4).
- Los Angeles has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 106.4 points.
- Boston's record is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 109.3 points.
- The Celtics are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at seventh.
- The Celtics average 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 more rebounds than the Lakers grab per game (10.0).
- The Lakers are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 11th.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 24.2 points per game to go with 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
- Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.2 per game, while Dennis Schroder leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.1 in each contest.
- Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Boston steals leader is Marcus Smart, who averages 2.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Al Horford, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis records 23.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game for the Lakers, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Russell Westbrook notches more assists than any other Los Angeles player with 8.8 per game. He also averages 19.4 points and grabs 8.4 rebounds per game.
- Carmelo Anthony is the top shooter from deep for the Lakers, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Los Angeles' leader in steals is Westbrook with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Davis with 2.1 per game.
