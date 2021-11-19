Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 17, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora (13) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 17, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora (13) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Lakers (8-8) hope to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (7-8) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lakers vs. Celtics

    Betting Information for Lakers vs. Celtics

    Celtics vs Lakers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Celtics

    -2.5

    213.5 points

    Key Stats for Celtics vs. Lakers

    • The Celtics record 5.6 fewer points per game (106.7) than the Lakers allow (112.3).
    • Boston is 2-2 when scoring more than 112.3 points.
    • When Los Angeles gives up fewer than 106.7 points, it is 3-1.
    • The Lakers average just 2.9 more points per game (109.3) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (106.4).
    • Los Angeles has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 106.4 points.
    • Boston's record is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 109.3 points.
    • The Celtics are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at seventh.
    • The Celtics average 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 more rebounds than the Lakers grab per game (10.0).
    • The Lakers are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 11th.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 24.2 points per game to go with 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
    • Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.2 per game, while Dennis Schroder leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.1 in each contest.
    • Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Boston steals leader is Marcus Smart, who averages 2.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Al Horford, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • Anthony Davis records 23.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game for the Lakers, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • Russell Westbrook notches more assists than any other Los Angeles player with 8.8 per game. He also averages 19.4 points and grabs 8.4 rebounds per game.
    • Carmelo Anthony is the top shooter from deep for the Lakers, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
    • Los Angeles' leader in steals is Westbrook with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Davis with 2.1 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

