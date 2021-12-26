Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Lakers (16-17) hope to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (21-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Staples Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Lakers vs. Nets

    Key Stats for Lakers vs. Nets

    • The 109.8 points per game the Lakers score are only 3.5 more points than the Nets give up (106.3).
    • Los Angeles is 14-7 when scoring more than 106.3 points.
    • Brooklyn is 16-2 when giving up fewer than 109.8 points.
    • The Nets' 109.7 points per game are just 2.3 fewer points than the 112.0 the Lakers give up to opponents.
    • Brooklyn is 14-0 when it scores more than 112.0 points.
    • Los Angeles is 9-7 when it gives up fewer than 109.7 points.
    • The Lakers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Nets allow to opponents.
    • Los Angeles is 15-9 when it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
    • The Nets are shooting 46.4% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 44.5% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
    • Brooklyn has put together a 20-1 straight up record in games it shoots above 44.5% from the field.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is Anthony Davis, who accumulates 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
    • Russell Westbrook leads Los Angeles in assists, averaging 8.0 per game while also scoring 19.8 points per contest.
    • Carmelo Anthony leads the Lakers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Westbrook and Davis lead Los Angeles on the defensive end, with Westbrook leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Davis in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • Kevin Durant holds the top spot on the Nets leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 29.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
    • James Harden's assist statline leads Brooklyn; he records 9.6 assists per game.
    • Patty Mills knocks down 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nets.
    • Brooklyn's leader in steals is Harden (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is LaMarcus Aldridge (1.2 per game).

    Lakers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/15/2021

    Mavericks

    W 107-104

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 110-92

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Bulls

    L 115-110

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Suns

    L 108-90

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Spurs

    L 138-110

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Kings

    -

    Home

    Nets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/10/2021

    Hawks

    W 113-105

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Pistons

    W 116-104

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Raptors

    W 131-129

    Home

    12/16/2021

    76ers

    W 114-105

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Magic

    L 100-93

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

